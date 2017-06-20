م 6:06 2017/06/20

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Invitations had been sent to the Syrian government, opposition, the guarantor countries and to the representatives to attend next round of Astana talks on Syria scheduled for July 4-5, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the 20th of June 2017.

“Invitations had been sent to the Syrian government and opposition. We are waiting for their answers now,” Russian TASS news agency quoted Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi as saying. He added ” We can say that high- ranking representatives of the guarantor countries’ foreign ministries, which means Russia, Iran and Turkey, will take part in the meeting,”

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted four meetings on the crisis in Syria, which affirmed commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and the establishment of a cessation of hostilities. The latest meeting witnessed the signing of a Russian memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria.

