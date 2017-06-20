م 6:06 2017/06/20

High Representative of the European Union for foreign and security policy Federica Mogherini stressed that the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria is through political means.

Meeting EU Foreign Affairs’ ministers in Luxembourg, Mogherini noted that the incident of downing a Syrian warplane by the US-led coalition aircraft stresses the need to settle the crisis as soon as possible.

The Army general command announced on Sunday that the air force of the so-called “international coalition” targeted one of the army’s warplanes in al-Rasafah region in Raqqa southern countryside while it was carrying out a combatant mission against ISIS terrorist organization, causing it to down and missing its pilot.

