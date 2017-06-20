م 6:06 2017/06/20

The Iranian Foreign Ministry affirmed on Monday the 19th of June 2017 that the targeting of terrorists’ sites in Deir Ezzor by Iran was in coordination with the Syrian government and within the context of Iran’s firm policy of fighting terrorism.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that the targeting of terrorist sites in Deir Ezzor was carried out with the prior knowledge of Syrian government and within the framework of the principled and firm policy of Iran in combating takfiri Wahhabi movements. He added that the Deir Ezzor operation was just a “small slap” and a warning to those who cannot or do not want to understand the realities of the region and do not know their limits. He asserted that the fight against terrorism is part of the defense of the security and stability of the region and the security of Iran, which will spare no effort in fighting terrorists and will not compromise when it comes to defending its stability and security.

