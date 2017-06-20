م 6:06 2017/06/20

The joint Syrian-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce and Industry was inaugurated in Baghdad on Monday the 19th of June 2017 with the aim of enhancing bilateral relations and further coordinating efforts to increase investment and trade exchange.

In a statement to the Syrian TV, Syria’s ambassador to Iraq, Sattam Jad’an al-Dandah, said that this move came in response to the mutual intention of both countries to boost trade and industrial relations in a way that serves the interests of their people.

Chairman of the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Ja’afar al-Hamadani indicated that the main objective is to create more opportunities for Syrian and Iraqi businessmen to exchange visits and participate in conferences and forums that are to be held in Damascus or Baghdad which would in turn push forward the strategic partnership between the two sides.

