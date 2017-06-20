م 6:06 2017/06/20

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Temperature degrees will drop to become around average as the country is affected by a southeastern superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general; local rain showers are expected in the northwesterly and coastal areas.

The wind will be western to northwestern of moderate speed with gusts of winds raising dust in most of the inland areas, while the sea waves will be moderate in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 32/17, Daraa 31/17, Homs 27/17, Hama 31/19, Lattakia 27/21, Aleppo 32/18 and Deir Ezzor 37/20.

