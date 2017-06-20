ص 9:09 2017/06/20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the necessity of full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria in accordance with the UN Resolution No 2254, adding that all actions on the ground should be done in coordination with the Syrian government.

In a joint press conference for Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries held in Beijing on Monday the 19th of June 2017, Lavrov clarified that Russia works in coordination with the Syrian government on all initiatives and proposals, calling upon all the other participants to work in the same way for preventing the implementation of the real intentions of those attempting to work out of this context.

The Russian Foreign Minister added “We call upon our experts and partners to avoid the unilateral action and to coordinate with the Syrian Government,” pointing out that the Working Group on Combating Terrorism with its high capabilities increases the effectiveness of counterterrorism. He affirmed that all member states of BRICS are concerned with finding a solution to the crisis in Syria, noting that the upcoming Astana meeting on Syria is to be held with the participation of the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura. Lavrov said “We count on Astana talks for the final agreement on setting ceasefire zones.”

Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) stressed the need for joint action and efforts to combat terrorism, as they also highlighted the necessity of solving crises in accordance with the international law.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the role of the BRICS Group as a factor for achieving stability in the international situation, pointing out that the member states have close visions with regards to regional and international issues. He added that China will go ahead in supporting the authority of the international law in the international affairs and support the joint work for solving international problems such as terrorism and climate change.

