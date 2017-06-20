ص 9:09 2017/06/20

Russian Defense Ministry declared that 88 agreements of joining the ceasefire system in the provinces of Aleppo and Hama were signed during the past 24 hours.

In a statement published on its website Monday the 19th of June 2017, the Ministry clarified that 88 agreements of joining the ceasefire system in the provinces of Aleppo and Hama were signed so that the total number of the towns and villages joined the system becomes 1717. The Russian Ministry pointed out that four armed groups which belong to the so-called “Ahrar al-Sham” in Aleppo joined it so the number of the armed groups engaging in the agreement becomes 223.

In the framework of the humanitarian aid, the Ministry clarified that the Russian military personnel in Syria carried out four humanitarian operations in the cities of Aleppo and Quneitra, where five tons of food were distributed.

