ص 9:09 2017/06/20

The first flight of Cham Wings Airlines from Damascus International Airport to Erbil Airport north Iraq took off on Monday.

Commercial Manager of the Company Nizar Suleiman told SANA that the Airlines continues to broaden its directions abroad in service to the Syrians particularly in light of the unilateral embargo imposed on the Syrian people. He added that flights to Erbil are meant to boost the trade relations and facilitate the movement of the passengers and goods.

The Company runs direct flights from Damascus to Beirut, Kuwait, Muscat, Dubai, Doha, Baghdad, Najaf, Khartoum, Qamishli and Lattakia after having recently run flights to Riyadh city. The privately-owned company was established in 2007 to be the second national flying company after Syrian Airlines Company for fulfilling the demands of the Syrian passengers.

