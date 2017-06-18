م 12:12 2017/06/18

The Russian President’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow hopes to hold the next Astana meeting on Syria on July 4-5.

In a statement to journalists on Saturday the 17th of June 2017, Bogdanov said that Russia has suggested this date for holding the meeting which will be the fifth of its kind, and that organizing the meeting depends on the Kazakhstani side. He also said that Russia hopes progress will be made in the 7th round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, which are due to be held on June 10th as was announced by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier in the day.

The previous Astana meeting resulted in signing a Russian memorandum on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.

