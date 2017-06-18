م 12:12 2017/06/18

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad stressed Syria’s commitment to reach out a political solution to the crisis in the country, renewing its support to efforts exerted by the friendly states to achieve this goal whether through Geneva talks or Astana meetings.

Mikdad made his remarks during a meeting on Saturday the 17th of June 2017 with China’s Special Envoy to Syria Xie Xiaoyan and the accompanying delegation. The two sides reviewed the strategic Syrian-Chinese relations and means to further develop them with Mikdad expressing gratitude and appreciation for China’s support to Syrian people in their war on terrorism.

In turn, Xiaoyan stressed China’s continued support to Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism, in addition to providing economic and humanitarian aid to the Syrian people. He expressed satisfaction over progress made by Syria in local reconciliations and counterterrorism operations, stressing his country’s firm stance in supporting Syria’s territorial integrity and the unity of its people.

