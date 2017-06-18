م 12:12 2017/06/18

Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday the 17th of June 2017 the death of some 180 ISIS terrorists during the aerial operations carried out by Russian warplanes against ISIS gatherings which were preparing to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in Deir Ezzor.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in statement that on June 6 and 8, the Russian forces operating in Syria recorded via UAVs the preparations made by ISIS terrorist organization to attack Syrian military posts in Deir Ezzor, and so the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out preemptive airstrikes.

The Ministry said that as a result of these airstrikes, two top ISIS field commanders including Abu Omar al-Baljiki and Abu Yasen al-Masri were eliminated along with about 180 terrorists, while 16 vehicles included armored ones, four command points, and an arms and ammunition depot were destroyed.

