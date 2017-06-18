ص 11:11 2017/06/18

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Thursday the 15th of June 2017 that his country’s priority is to enhance the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army and continue its support in the fight against terrorism.

“We intend to build a peaceful political process involving all parties to the conflict. Our short-term goal is to enhance the Syrian army’s fighting capacity and retreat to our Hmeimim and Tartous bases, leaving the Syrian troops to effectively achieve their aims,” Putin said during his annual televised Q&A session. “If the need arises to, say, use warplanes, we could support them in their fight against terrorist organizations. That is what our plans are,” he added.

