Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed on Friday the 16th of June 2017 that the deployment of additional weapons by the United States, including rocket launchers south of Syria near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, is unjustified.

“As for reports that the Americans are deploying more weapons, including MLRS, to southern Syria on the border with Jordan and Iraq…Russian military are analyzing the situation in the country, including through the channel that we have with the US on preventing unintended incidents,” Lavrov said in a press conference with his Lao counterpart. “According to our data, there are almost no ISIS units left in this area. Some experts view the deployment there of such serious weapons as an intention to create an additional military grouping to ensure steady communication channels between the government and pro-government forces in Syria and their partners in the neighboring Iraq,” Lavrov stressed. He warned of the attempt to replace the establishment of a common front against terrorism by trying to “again carry out geopolitical maneuvers” speculating on a sectarian factor, adding that “the Muslim world should be united with all the other sides in the fight against terrorism threat.”

