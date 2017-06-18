ص 11:11 2017/06/18

Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center distributed on Saturday the 17th of June 2017 food aid to the needy people in al-Sarsakieh village in Lattakia countryside and opened a medical center to provide patients with necessary treatment and medicine.

The locals of the village thanked the Russian leadership and people for their standing by Syria in fighting terrorism and appreciated their continued humanitarian support to the Syrians.

