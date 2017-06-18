ص 11:11 2017/06/18

Temperature degrees continue to rise to become slightly above average as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure from the south accompanied by western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general and misty in the eastern areas and al-Badia. The wind will be changeable to northwesterly of low to moderate speed, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 34/19, Daraa 34/20, Homs 33/20, Hama 36/21, Lattakia 31/20, Aleppo 34/19 and Deir Ezzor 37/23.

