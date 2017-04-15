ص 11:11 2017/04/15

Foreign Ministers of Syria Russia and Iran stressed that the US aggression against Syria constitutes a flagrant violation of principles of the international law and the UN Charter, calling for an independent and transparent investigation on the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun in the countryside of Idleb province.

In a joint press conference following the tripartite meeting held in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem thanked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov for his invitation to visit Moscow after the US aggression against Syria, extending gratitude to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for attending the meeting which conveys a firm message after the attack.

Al-Moallem said that yesterday’s bilateral meeting with Minister Lavrov dealt with several issues related to further intensify efforts to combat terrorism and the support could be provided by Russia in different domains, adding that his meeting with Minister Zarif tackled the same topics with al-Moallem expressing the Syrian people, government and leadership’s gratitude to Russia and Iran for their support. He reiterated that Syria will continue its efforts to cleanse all Syrian territories of terrorism.

For his part, Lavrov said that the meeting enabled us to better coordinate our attitudes towards the latest developments regarding the settlement of crisis in Syria, adding that the three sides discussed the situation after the US missile attack on an airport in Syria on April 7th and agreed on that this attack is an aggression and a blatant violation of the International legitimacy. The Russian Foreign Minister said that we insist on that the US and its allies should respect Syria’s independence and that they should not do things that pose threat to the regional and international security and the main principles of international legitimacy. Lavrov reiterated calls for conducting an honest and unbiased investigation sponsored by the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), welcoming the Syrian government’s readiness to receive an OPCW mission for this purpose. He added that the three sides discussed the need to not ignite the situation in Syria and that such attempts which aim at disabling the settlement process should not succeed, adding “We stress that the crisis in Syria should be settled through a comprehensive diplomatic dialogue with the participation of representatives of all parties according to the UNSC resolutions, including resolution No. 2254 which provides for that the Syrian people alone shall determine their future.