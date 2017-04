ص 11:11 2017/04/15

Russian deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday the 13th of April 2017 that a new round of Astana talks on the crisis in Syria is set on May 4th.

“The UN Special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura talked on Wednesday at UN Security Council session about the upcoming meeting of Geneva, expecting it in the mid of next May after the meeting of Astana,” Sputnik quoted Gatilov as saying.