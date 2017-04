ص 11:11 2017/04/15

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated his country’s position calling for adopting a political solution as the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria.

According to AP news agency, Yi said that a political settlement is the “only reliable and right way” to handle Syria, calling on the US and Russia to improve communication in this regard.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated China’s position on maintaining Syria’s sovereignty and rejecting the use of military force against it.