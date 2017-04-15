ص 11:11 2017/04/15

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hadiyeh Abbas affirmed on Wednesday the 12th of April 2017 that the US aggression on the Syrian territory is a clear indication of the partnership between the United States and terrorist groups.

In a speech she delivered at a work meeting with the Russian Federation Council in Moscow, Abbas said the barbaric US aggression against a Syrian airbase that plays a key role in fighting ISIS terrorist organization is a conclusive evidence of the effective partnership between the United States and terrorist groups. She conveyed the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian people to the friendly Russian leadership, headed by President Vladimir Putin, and the Russian people for all their support for Syria in the face of the terrible terrorist war waged against it. She added that Syrian and Russian achievements against international terrorism have formed a turning point in the course of the war on terrorism, noting that these field achievements have pushed the political process forward and accelerated political dialogues.