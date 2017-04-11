President al-Assad receives phone call from President Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of US blatant aggression on Syria

President al-Assad receives phone call from President Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of US blatant aggression on Syria Tishreen Newspaper, English Website Syria Millennium

President Bashar al-Assad received on Sunday the 9th of April 2017 a phone call from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of the outrageous US aggression on the Syrian territories.

President Rouhani said that this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of the Syrian sovereignty and all the international laws and conventions.

The Iranian President stressed that Iran stands by the Syrian state in its war against terrorism and in the initiatives it proposes to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria that would lead to stopping the bloodshed of the Syrians.

For his part, President al-Assad affirmed that the US failed in achieving the goal behind this attack which is raising the morale of the US-backed terrorist gangs after the victories achieved by the Syrian army. He affirmed that the Syrian people and army are determined to eliminate terrorism in every part of the Syrian territories.

President al-Assad thanked the Iranian leadership and people for their continued standing by the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war which is backed by many Western and regional states.