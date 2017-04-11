ص 9:09 2017/04/11

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated on Monday the 10th of April 2017 China’s position to maintain Syria’s sovereignty and reject the use of military force against it.

“China has always called against using military force in international relations and for preserving territorial sovereignty,” China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said. The Chinese official noted that the crisis in Syria can be only resolved by political means, adding “it is up to the Syrian people to decide on Syria’s future… China is ready to work with all the sides for resolving the crisis as soon as possible.”