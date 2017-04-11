ص 9:09 2017/04/11

Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All East Gregory III Laham called for uniting the efforts for facing the blind Takfiri terrorism and putting an end to the criminal acts.

In a statement on Monday the 10th of April 2017, Patriarch Laham said “The blind Takfiri terrorism entails from all of us an active move that goes beyond the denunciation and condemnation because the criminality witnessed in the region is backed by major powers that remotely control the terrorist organizations.” He added that the souls and dignity of humanity have become targeted by those terrorists; therefore, we must disclose the identity of the major criminals who are the decision-makers.

The Patriarch considered that hunting down terrorists, despite of its importance, will not stop the killing machine because the conscience of those who support this machine is not shaken by the bloodshed in all the states as the logic of international interests prevailed. Laham offered sincere and heartfelt condolences to his Holiness Pope Tawadros II, and to the Coptic Church and to the Egyptian leadership following the terrorist attack that took place in Egypt and claimed the lives of tens of people and injured others who were marking Palm Sunday.