Syria Junior swim team won four medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) in the World Championship 2017 currently held in Russia’s Sochi.

The swimmer, Mohammed Nemer, earned a gold medal in 50m butterfly race with a time of 26.15 seconds and a silver in the 100m butterfly with a time of 58.30 seconds, while Swimmer Khaled Barakat won a silver medal as he posted 55.56 seconds in 100m freestyle and a bronze one in 50m freestyle with a time of 25.21 seconds.