2017/02/6

Humanitarian aid provided by Russia was distributed to a number of families in the provinces of Aleppo and Homs, representative of Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center Alexei Zodilov said Monday.

Zodilov said in a statement that the Center distributed 12 tons of food supplies to about 7,000 persons in Homs and Aleppo, adding that the humanitarian aid included 350 food packages in Shinshar town in the countryside of Homs in addition to the opening of a field clinic to offer medical services to the citizens. He pointed out that humanitarian aid including various food supplies and estimated at 10,5 tons were distributed to the inhabitants of al-Basel, al-Sheikh Najjar, al-Zebdieh, old city of Aleppo, Jibrin Camp and al-Khaldiyeh neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo.