م 2:02 2017/02/6

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Sunday the 5th of February 2017 Legislative Decree No. 11 for 2017 extending the Amnesty Decree No. 15 that was issued on July 28, 2016 till June 30, 2017.

The legislative decree No. 15 stipulates for granting an amnesty for those who turn themselves in to the authorities and lay down their arms and those who set free people held and abducted by them.