م 2:02 2017/02/6

Temperature degrees remain around or slightly above average as the country is affected by a high air pressure in all layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear in general to partly cloudy. The wind will be southeastern of low speed, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

The expected temperature degrees in the main Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 15/02, Daraa 16/03, Homs 15/01, Hama 15/03, Lattakia 19/11, Aleppo 13/00 and Deir Ezzor 16/01.