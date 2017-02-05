ص 10:10 2017/02/5

The Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center distributed various kinds of humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of a number of eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo to which the army restored security and stability last December.

In a statement, the Center pointed out that during the past 48 hours the center distributed 4 tons of food to the inhabitants of Salah Eddin, Halap al-Jadideh, al-Nairab and other areas, adding that the campaigns included the distribution of 3,3 tons of bread and more than 2000 food meals to about 2700 persons. The statement added that Russian aircrafts dropped about 20,7 tons of food supplies on Deir Ezzor city which the Syrian government had received from the UN.