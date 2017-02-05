ص 10:10 2017/02/5

Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday the 2nd of February 2017 that a technical meeting will be held next Monday in the Kazakh capital of Astana to discuss issues related to settle the crisis in Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry said that experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations will take part in the first meeting of the Joint Operational Group to discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement, developing measures aimed at monitoring the agreement and preventing its violations, increasing the level of trust and solving issues related to delivering the humanitarian aid. The Ministry added that the meeting will also discuss means to separate “armed opposition” from Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization. The Russian Ministry pointed out that the Group will hold regular meetings in Astana with participation of representatives from the Syrian government and the “armed opposition”.