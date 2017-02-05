ص 10:10 2017/02/5

Director of Russia’s Hermitage Museum Mikhail Borisovich Piotrovsky announced on Thursday the 2nd of February 2017 that the Russian Culture Ministry is currently preparing a convention with the Hermitage Museum and other cultural institutions, in addition to agreeing with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on the restoration of monuments which have been subjected to terrorism in Syria.

In a press conference in Moscow, Piotrovsky pointed out that retrieving the Syrian relics that were stolen by the terrorist organizations, including those of Palmyra, is a matter of honor, affirming that the Palmyra monuments must be recovered.

ISIS destroyed last Month the façade of the Roman Theatre and the Tetrapylon in the archeological site of Palmyra, as part of the continued targeting by the terrorist organizations of the world historic and cultural heritage in Syria.