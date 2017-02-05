ص 10:10 2017/02/5

An army unit, in cooperation with backing forces, established full control over a number of positions, among them Mansour 1 and 2, and inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists, destroying 6 of their vehicles, some equipped with heavy machineguns, in al-Emarati Farm, east of al-Sein Airport in Damascus countryside

A military source told SANA Saturday the 4th of February 2017 that an army unit carried out intensified military operations against the ISIS terrorists’’ movements and gatherings in al-Emarati Farm east of al-Sein Airport in Damascus countryside. The source added that the army operations ended up with the killing of a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying a tank, an armored vehicle and 4 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

Army units, in cooperation with backing forces, advanced in the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and continued their military operations against ISIS. SANA reporter said that the army established full control over strategic hills in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor and cut the ISIS rout supplies from the direction of al-Thardah front towards the axes of the Defense Camp. The source added that the army inflicted heavy loses upon the ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment. Another army unit destroyed two ISIS vehicles and eliminated all members of an armed terrorist group in the surroundings of al-Jafra village in the eastern countryside of the province.