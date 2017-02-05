ص 10:10 2017/02/5

Temperature degrees will rise to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied with western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general and will become cloudy in the evening; rain showers are expected in the northwestern and al-Jazira areas. At night the weather will be cold, according to the department, warning against the formation of ice in the mountains and frost as well as fog in inland areas. The wind will be southeastern of low speed, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

The expected temperature degrees in the main Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 14/01, Daraa 15/02, Homs 14/03, Hama 16/01, Lattakia 17/09, Aleppo 12/00 and Deir Ezzor 14/01.