م 12:12 2017/02/4

The UN Security Council (UNSC) stressed that the Astana talks on the crisis in Syria, which were held in the Kazakh capital on January 23-24, represents a significant step for re-launching the intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva under the auspices of the UN .

The two day-Astana meeting on the crisis in Syria stressed in its final statement commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The statement also reiterated that the only solution to the crisis in Syria would be through a political process. It announced the formation of a tripartite mechanism to observe the cessation of hostilities, stressing intention to fight terrorism.