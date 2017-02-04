م 12:12 2017/02/4

Social Affairs Ministry and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) signed on Wednesday the 1st of February 2017 a MOU in order to provide support in the field of social care programs in Syria.

The MOU stipulates for implementing works related to developing the activities and programs of social welfare services and providing humanitarian assistance to those affected exclusively inside the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a press statement following the signing ceremony, the Minister Rima al-Qadiri said the MoU ensures feasible form of cooperation for people empowerment through capacity building programs, in addition to the rehabilitation and management of social welfare centers affiliated to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

In turn, Ashraf Yacoub, the Regional Director of the DRC, pointed out that the DRC will focus in its work during 2017 on the juvenile welfare centers in difficult-to-reach areas in accordance with the needs, hailing the cooperation and partnership between the DRC and the Syrian Social Affairs Ministry for the second consecutive year.