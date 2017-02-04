م 12:12 2017/02/4

Syria is taking part in the 31st edition of Surajkund International Crafts Mela (fair) that kicked off on Wednesday the 1st of February 2017 in the Indian state of Haryana with the participation of 20 countries and a number of Indian factories for handcrafts.

The Fair’s events started in Faridabad city amid public celebrations with the participation of Arab and foreign teams, where folkloric performances that reflect the civilization of these countries were presented. Syria is participating for the second time in the fair through a delegation from the ministries of Tourism and Culture. The fair, which will last for 15 days, will display handmade products to encourage craftsmen to maintain the heritage of other countries.

Syrian Ambassador to India Dr. Riyadh Abbas and members of the Embassy participated in the opening ceremony. The Ambassadors of Egypt and Tunisia in Delhi visited the Syrian pavilion in the fair.