م 12:12 2017/02/4

Army units continued targeting ISIS terrorists in several areas in Damascus Countryside, Deir Ezzor, and Homs provinces, destroying a number of their vehicles and inflicting losses upon them.

An army unit carried out concentrated strikes against movements and infiltration points of ISIS terrorists to the east of al-Sein airport in northeastern Damascus Countryside. A military source told SANA that the army unit killed a number of ISIS terrorists in the strikes and destroyed a tank and a vehicle equipped with a machinegun used by the terrorists.

Army units, in cooperation with supporting forces and with aerial support, targeted ISIS gatherings and positions in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city. SANA’s correspondent in Deir Ezzor said that any army unit used a guided missile to destroy a machinegun-equipped vehicle for ISIS in the surroundings of the supplying brigade south of the city. He added that the Syrian Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on ISIS positions in the surroundings of the graveyards area, Jenaid battalion, and the supplying brigade south of the city, which inflicted losses in personnel and equipment upon the terrorists.

A military source told SANA that army units established full control over a large area about 15 km long and 25km wide which includes Fidda well, Fidda farm, and al-Hayr al-Gharbi castle to the south of T4 Airport 25 km in the countryside of Homs province, inflicting heavy loses in personnel and equipment upon ISIS terrorists. Earlier, a military source said that army units destroyed 6 machinegun-equipped vehicles for ISIS in Ayed al-Hassoun hill and Oum al-Kheir hills in the eastern countryside of Homs province.