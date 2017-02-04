م 12:12 2017/02/4

Warplanes of the US-led “international coalition” destroyed the old and new Raqqa bridges and the drinking water lines causing the stopping of pumping water for the entire city of Raqqa.

Local and media sources said that warplanes affiliated to the US-led coalition launched on Friday the 3rd of February 2017 a raid on the new and old Raqqa bridges in Raqqa city, destroying them totally. The sources added that the airstrikes also targeted the main water line which supplies the city of Raqqa with drinking water which led to cutting off drinking water to the whole city. In the northern countryside of the province, the sources said that the airstrikes also destroyed the bridges of al-Kalta and al-Abbara completely.