م 12:12 2017/02/4

Terrorist groups located in Jobar area fired a number of rocket shells at the Russian Embassy in Damascus.

In a statement issued on Friday the 3rd of February 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Embassy in Damascus was shelled with mortars on Thursday and Friday, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

The Ministry said that the shells came from Jobar area east of the city where armed groups are located, noting that one of the shells fell in the area between the Embassy’s offices and the staff’s residential building 20 meters from the main entrance. The Ministry strongly condemned these new terrorist attacks, saying that they seek to undermine the ceasefire and the efforts to organize political dialogue, affirming that Russia will continue its course of fighting terrorists in Syria relentlessly and that such crimes will not go unpunished. The Russian Ministry also called for implementing relevant Security Council resolutions and putting an end to supporting terrorists with funds and weapons.