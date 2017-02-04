م 12:12 2017/02/4

The Syria Mod exhibition for textile industries and garments kicked off on Friday the 3rd of February 2017 in Beirut International Exhibition and Leisure Center (BIEL), with the participation of around 125 Syrian companies.

The expo showcases men and women’s apparel, children’s apparel, and lingerie, and is organized by the Syrian Exporters Association for Clothes & Textiles (STAGEA) in cooperation the Syrian Exporters Federation (SEF), the Local Production and Exports Support Agency, and the Damascus and Damascus Countryside Chamber of industry.

Lebanese Industry Minister Hussein al-Haj Hassan said the expo marks an achievement as it is being held for the ninth consecutive time, showing that industry in Syria is continuing in production and competing, adding that it proves that the Syrian people and economy are capable of withstanding and restoring Syria’s economic standing.

In turn, Syrian Ambassador in Lebanon Ali Abdelkarim said that the expo expresses industrialists’ desire for integration between the two counties, and shows that industrialists are committed to their role and to remaining active, while head of the SEF Mohammad al-Sawwah noted that this expo has special significance since it witnesses participation of industrialists from Aleppo, adding that textiles make up around 70% of Syrian exports and employ 50-60% of the workforce.

The 3-day expo is held in a venue that covers around 4,000 square meters, and exhibitions for leather products, flowers and decorative plants, and fine arts are held on the sideline.