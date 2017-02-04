م 12:12 2017/02/4

Prime Minister Imad Khamis received on Thursday the 2nd of February 2017 members of Syria’s military football team who gained the third place at the World military Cup which was held in Oman recently.

Premier Khamis conveyed the amity and appreciation of President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian people for the team members and the administrative staff, technicians and players who achieved good results despite the circumstances of the terrorist war on Syria and the limited possibilities. He affirmed that the government will continue to provide support for the development of individual and collective sports, noting that one of the priorities of reconstruction stage is to rehabilitate the sports infrastructure, which was damaged due to the terrorist war on Syria. During the meeting, talks dealt with the challenges experienced by the sports sector and the need to work on the development of sports situation.