Syriac Orthodox Antioch Council appeals to lift blockade and unilateral measures imposed on Syria

The Holy Council of Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch appealed to the international community to lift the blockade and unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria

In a statement at the conclusion of the Council regular session, chaired by Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, and Supreme Leader of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Council expressed deep sorrow and pain for the Syrian Arab people suffering from the Western coercive measures imposed on them

The statement called on the international community to intervene and remove that long-term injustice against the people of Syria

It welcomed success of the Syrians in fulfilling the presidential entitlement and re-electing President Bashar al-Assad