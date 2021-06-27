Syria refuses politicization of revealing the coronavirus source as this issue won’t serve facts

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed the necessity of the categorical rejection of politicizing the issue of revealing the source of Corona virus, particularly as this politicization does not serve knowing facts and does not help combat the epidemic in a collective and cooperative way

“The Syrian government supports the World Health Organization WHO to carry out the relevant decisions and outcomes of the World Health Conference, boosting international unity in a way that pushes international cooperation to reveal the source of COVID-19 and confront its challenges,” The Ministry said in an official statement

The statement added that “based on that stance, the Syrian side highly appreciates the Chinese government’s cooperation in studying the virus source with WHO before others, and the positive results achieved in this process

It went on to say the that Syrian side noticed with concern that the US and some other countries have taken a series of provocative steps aimed politicizing the issue of uncovering the source of the virus and publicly denied the joint reproducing the joint study prepared by China and WHO and challenged the authority of specialized international scientists