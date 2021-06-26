A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries killed in clashes among them in al-Bab city, Aleppo countryside

A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries of terrorist organizations were killed and others injured in clashes that erupted among them in the occupied city of al-Bab in Aleppo eastern countryside in the context of the chaos witnessed in areas occupied by the Turkish regime and terrorist organizations in Aleppo countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that clashes erupted between armed groups coming from Der Hafer area and other groups affiliated to faction of the so called “Sultan Mohammed al-Fateh division” in the center of al-Bab city, killing at least two terrorists and injuring others