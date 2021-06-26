Syria.Millenium

Three civilians martyred, others injured in explosive device in Afrin city in Aleppo countryside

Three civilians, including a child, were martyred in blast of an explosive device in Afrin city in the countryside of Aleppo

Local sources told SANA that a fierce explosion took place in Afrin city, which is under the control of Turkish occupation forces and its mercenaries, as a result of an explosive device planted in a car on Azaz road near Kawa al-Haddad roundabout, claiming the lives of 3 civilians, including a girl, in addition to injuries

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries killed in clashes among them in al-Bab…

Syria.Millenium

Government to take necessary measures to repatriate Syrian citizens suspended abroad

Syria.Millenium

Five militants of US-backed QSD militia killed in Deir Ezzor countryside

Syria.Millenium

A boy injured in blast of a landmine left behind by terrorists in Zamaniya village ,…