Three civilians martyred, others injured in explosive device in Afrin city in Aleppo countryside

Three civilians, including a child, were martyred in blast of an explosive device in Afrin city in the countryside of Aleppo

Local sources told SANA that a fierce explosion took place in Afrin city, which is under the control of Turkish occupation forces and its mercenaries, as a result of an explosive device planted in a car on Azaz road near Kawa al-Haddad roundabout, claiming the lives of 3 civilians, including a girl, in addition to injuries