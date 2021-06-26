Government to take necessary measures to repatriate Syrian citizens suspended abroad

The governmental team tasked with confronting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has discussed situation of health work system and means of providing necessary equipment for hospitals to treat the infected and the measures taken by the authorities concerned to limit the spread of the virus

During the meeting, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous stressed the strict application of all decisions and measures taken to limit the spread of epidemic and increase the readiness of health sector to deal with any possible outbreak of the virus

He called for a study of various options to establish health centers and emergency hospitals to treat people infected with the virus, taking into account the availability of infrastructure

The governmental team affirmed that necessary measures will be taken to repatriate Syrian citizens stranded abroad with full care to apply public safety requirements, preventive measures, and providing the necessary services

It also decided to exempt several groups whose work nature requires permanent movement between Syria and Lebanon from submitting a document proving a PCR test in the case of providing a that they have received two doses of vaccine from the authorities approved by Syrian Health Ministry, in addition to exempting Syrian citizens coming from abroad, who have a certificate of vaccination and a PCR test from quarantine, and home quarantine is sufficient

For his part, Minister of Health, Hassan al-Ghabash, briefed the team on measures to increase the health sector’s readiness and Health Ministry’s plan to give the vaccine