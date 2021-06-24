Syria.Millenium

Nebenzia: Solution to humanitarian situation in Syria to be realized through respecting its sovereignty

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United NationsVassily Nebenzia, affirmed that solution to humanitarian problems in Syria will be realized through respecting its sovereignty

“We have repeatedly said that all should respect Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity,  Russian TASS news agency quoted Nebenzia as saying during a meeting for  Security Council, adding that solution to the humanitarian problems in Syria won’t be achieved in the extension of the mechanism of aid delivery, and it is useless to talk about this issue until “our Western partners stress their commitment to the mission in word and deeds

He expressed astonishment at statements of UN Secretary-General António Guterres about that mechanism for distributing aid, wondering whether this mechanism would remain in this place forever

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Syria-Indonesia to enhance parliamentary ties

Syria.Millenium

Russian General Staff of Armed Forces: Next Astana talks on Syria set for July 6-8

Syria.Millenium

Mikdad: General Assembly vote in favor of Havana request a great diplomatic victory

Syria.Millenium

A QSD militant killed in attack in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside