Nebenzia: Solution to humanitarian situation in Syria to be realized through respecting its sovereignty

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, affirmed that solution to humanitarian problems in Syria will be realized through respecting its sovereignty

“We have repeatedly said that all should respect Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity, Russian TASS news agency quoted Nebenzia as saying during a meeting for Security Council, adding that solution to the humanitarian problems in Syria won’t be achieved in the extension of the mechanism of aid delivery, and it is useless to talk about this issue until “our Western partners stress their commitment to the mission in word and deeds

He expressed astonishment at statements of UN Secretary-General António Guterres about that mechanism for distributing aid, wondering whether this mechanism would remain in this place forever