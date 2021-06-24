Russian General Staff of Armed Forces: Next Astana talks on Syria set for July 6-8

Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik announced that the next round of Astana talks on Syria was set for July 6-8

Sputnik quoted Major Gen. Moskalik as saying in a speech in the IX Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday “We actively work to resolve the crisis in Syria within the framework of Astana formula as its next meeting is scheduled to be held soon on July 6-8 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Astana meeting on Syria might be held by the end of July in the Kazakh capital

The Kazakh capital was scheduled to host the new round of Astana talks on Syria last May, while the media official at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the round was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

The Astana meetings began in the Kazakh capital in early 2017, as 15 meetings were held, two of them were held in the Russian city of Sochi. All the meetings have underlined firm adherence to maintain Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as continuing war against terrorist organizations in it until defeating them completely