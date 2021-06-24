Mikdad: General Assembly vote in favor of Havana request a great diplomatic victory

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, affirmed that the outcome of voting on a draft resolution submitted by Cuba about lifting the unjust US blockade clearly shows the justice of the Cuban demand and the condemnation of the entire international community of the blockade method and sanctions, adding that it is a great diplomatic victory for Cuba

Mikdad, in a letter addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, on the diplomatic victory that Cuba achieved at the United Nations’ General Assembly through the unanimous voting in favor of lifting the blockade, except the US and “Israel,” Minister Mikdad said that the result of the vote clearly showed the justice of the Cuban demand and the condemnation of the entire international community of the embargo method and sanctions which became one the immoral weapons of the US to impose its will on peoples

He added that Israeli occupation entity’s joining the US in voting against the resolution shows once again that they are one entity with one approach in adopting the policy of expansion and hegemony, which makes the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Cuba essential partners in resisting these destructive policies

Mikdad concluded his message by reiterating Syria’s support for friendly Cuba and its just causes, as well as its full solidarity with Cuba until the greatest victory is achieved and the unjust siege is removed