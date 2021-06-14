Syria.Millenium

Final preparations to launch first center for blood stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for children in Syria

The final preparations have continued for launching the first center for blood stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for children in Syria which is specialized in treating children with blood cancers, some solid cancers, genetic blood diseases and congenital immunodeficiency diseases at the Children’s Hospital in Damascus

The center is equipped with the latest medical technologies and adopts the highest technical and engineering standards that ensure the best levels of prevention, sterilization and isolation and ensure the safety of the sick children and the success of operations

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

US occupation brings in a new convoy of vehicles to Hasaka countryside

Syria.Millenium

Locals in Jdid Bakkara town, Deir Ezzor countryside demonstrate against QSD practices

Syria.Millenium

Harvesting wheat crops in Qamhana town, Hama northern countryside (photos)

Syria.Millenium

One civilian, several Turkish occupation mercenaries injured in explosive device…