Final preparations to launch first center for blood stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for children in Syria

The final preparations have continued for launching the first center for blood stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for children in Syria which is specialized in treating children with blood cancers, some solid cancers, genetic blood diseases and congenital immunodeficiency diseases at the Children’s Hospital in Damascus

The center is equipped with the latest medical technologies and adopts the highest technical and engineering standards that ensure the best levels of prevention, sterilization and isolation and ensure the safety of the sick children and the success of operations