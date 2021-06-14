US occupation brings in a new convoy of vehicles to Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces brought in military and logistil equipment and vehicles from the Iraqi territories through al-Waleed illegitimate crossing to support its bases in Syrian al-Jazeera

Local sources in Sweidyiah of al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that during the past hours, the US occupation forces brought in a convoy consisting of 33 vehicles, including refrigerators and tankers to support their forces at the illegal military bases on the Syrian territory

During the past few months, US occupation forces brought in thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military and logistical equipment into Hasaka through the illegal crossings to reinforce their illegal existence in Syrian al-Jazeera and steal the oil and the Syrian underground resources