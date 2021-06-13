Syria.Millenium

People’s Assembly discusses performance of Transport Ministry

The People’s Assembly on Sunday held a session chaired by Speaker, Hammouda Sabbagh, to discuss the performance of the Ministry of Transport and issues related to its work

In a speech on the 21st anniversary of the demise of president Hafez Al-Assad, the speaker said that the Late president was a genuine patriotic fighter who founded modern Syria and embodied its national role as the heart of the Arab nation

He added that the method adopted by President Bashar al-Assad, which is based on development , modernization and promoting Syria’s position among the nations, represents a practical extension to the founding leader’s approach

Later, the MPs discussed issues related to the situation of transport sector in the country

